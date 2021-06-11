Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZURVY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,270. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

