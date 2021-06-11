Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 420 by Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 420 price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 415.90.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.