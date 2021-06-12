$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Livent’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

LTHM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 14,037,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

