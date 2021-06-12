$0.02 EPS Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

LTHM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,037,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,144. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

