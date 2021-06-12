-$0.12 EPS Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). IMV reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMV. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,932. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $162.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.54.

IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

