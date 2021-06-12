-$0.24 EPS Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,121. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

