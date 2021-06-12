$0.38 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

HOPE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

