$0.65 EPS Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.70. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,193. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.