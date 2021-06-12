$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.89. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

