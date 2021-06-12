$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after buying an additional 564,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 768,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,818. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $53.45 and a one year high of $75.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

