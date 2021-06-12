$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.90. 104,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,950. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

