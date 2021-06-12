$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $902.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.30. 957,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,354. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.42.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

