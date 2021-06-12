$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.76. 366,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,656. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

