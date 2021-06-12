$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.76. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

