$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

NYSE:FL traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 680,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,994. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

