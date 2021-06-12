$128.69 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce $128.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $110.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $523.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $541.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $638.13 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $803.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.