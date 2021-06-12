13,761 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.