13,761 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57.

