$138.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Jun 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $138.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.80 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $146.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $623.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $698.78 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.93. 1,393,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

