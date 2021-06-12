1irstcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,054.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $17.55 million and $32,054.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.28 or 0.00604333 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,102 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.