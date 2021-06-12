$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

