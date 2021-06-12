$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.57. 764,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $113.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

