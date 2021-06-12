20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 231 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $275.83 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $278.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

