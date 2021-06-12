20 20 Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

