20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $488.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.45 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

