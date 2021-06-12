20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,402,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 112,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $57,449,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $488.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.45 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

