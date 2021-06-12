20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,031 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.08 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10.

