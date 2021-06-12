20 20 Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $105.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

