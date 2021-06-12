$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post $210,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220,000.00 and the lowest is $190,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $33.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $70.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

NASDAQ LMNL traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 268,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.