225,342 Shares in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 225,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Hanger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hanger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hanger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $995.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. Analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.