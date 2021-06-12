23,000 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 298,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

