26,782 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

SKYY opened at $102.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

