$293.05 Million in Sales Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report $293.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $298.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

NYSE:NJR opened at $44.15 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,891,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

