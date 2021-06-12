$34.90 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce sales of $34.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $79.60 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $16.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $126.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $193.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Translate Bio.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $21.39. 309,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,792. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

