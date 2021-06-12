$346.55 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post sales of $346.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.90 million to $349.20 million. Materion reported sales of $271.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Materion by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.98. 56,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

