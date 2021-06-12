38,000 Shares in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,061,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

