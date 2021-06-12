$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $17.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCC traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $111.00. 230,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,781. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

