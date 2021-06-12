44,000 Shares in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWAA. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,366,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.