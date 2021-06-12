$450.93 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report sales of $450.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.40 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $510.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOKF. Truist raised their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.01. 136,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,328. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

