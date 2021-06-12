496 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 74.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.