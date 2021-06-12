5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the May 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:FVAM opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. 5:01 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

