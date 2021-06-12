$52.73 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post sales of $52.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $287.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLS. Wedbush increased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

TLS stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 508,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.75. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $10,005,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock worth $102,535,124 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 10.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

