5,202 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,947,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,814,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,368,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,416,000.

NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $17.15 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

