$589.78 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $589.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $594.90 million and the lowest is $583.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $550.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million.

CW stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $128.47. 117,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.94. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $90,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $136,985.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,371 shares of company stock worth $2,345,914 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $115,104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 153,231 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.