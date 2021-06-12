$62.06 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce sales of $62.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.01 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $251.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $63.65. 190,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,468. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,226 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,219,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

