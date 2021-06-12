$7.62 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce $7.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the lowest is $7.53 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $32.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,529,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

