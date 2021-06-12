$72.40 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $72.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.60 million and the lowest is $72.00 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $53.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $266.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $268.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $299.37 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $304.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $45,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.13. 112,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,725. The firm has a market cap of $418.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.