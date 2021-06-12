762,700 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 762,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 50,613,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,953,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

