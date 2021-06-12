Aavegotchi Price Tops $1.06 (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $39.20 million and $17.71 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00799846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.43 or 0.08380302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00086824 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 40,619,172 coins and its circulating supply is 37,139,209 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

