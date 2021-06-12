AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Shares Down 13.5%

Shares of AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) were down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 1,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42.

About AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

