AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

